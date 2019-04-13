Visalian Ann Watson



Visalia - Third generation Visalian Ann Watson, loving mom, grandma, and great grandma, passed April 9th, weeks shy of her 91st birthday. Mom was predeceased by her devoted husband of 65 years, Richard, and eldest daughter, Kris. Mom graduated from Visalia Union in '46 then business school. Her phenomenal clerical skills served her over 30 years as a Medical Transcriptionist. She complained that Grandma Switzer insisted on piano lessons but we've wonderful memories of mom filling our home with song! Mom loved animals and was a faithful donor to and supporter of many animal rights organizations. Mom was a fiery redhead and used her passion to support Republican politics in the 60s, but later focused on raising us kids. Serving 8 years as Leader of Girl Scout #152 while we were at Conyer, helping with Rainbow Girls, #1 Soccer Mom at Mt. Whitney- mom was there! Later, when not 'grandma-ing', she travelled with dad, played tons of bridge, or Bunco, too! Mom was abundantly proud of Visalia serving with the Visalia Heritage Society. Mom leaves to grieve daughter Becky (Steve) Young and Jennifer, Tom & Emily; son Tom (Myrna) Watson and Jeremie, Richard and Christopher; our late sister Kris's daughter Katie (Kent) Mishler; and great grandchildren Abby, Evan, Sophie, Mason, Dylan, Molly, Toby, Madalyn, Mackenzie, Zoe, Maui, Marley and Avonlea.