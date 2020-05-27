Vivian Lois Ice
Visalia - Vivian Lois Ice, Viv as some knew her, passed away on May 18 at the age of 87. She was born in rural Oklahoma to Ed and Pearl Kuykendall in 1932 and later moved to California. Her parents brothers Joe, Johnie, David, Virgil, Raymond & Hollis and sisters Ruby, Little sister and Willie all preceded her in death. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband James.
Vivian worked more than 40 years in grocery stores in Fresno, Visalia and Hanford as a meat cutter, a clerk, a department manager and in the office. Vivian enjoyed serving as a Board and Supervisory committee member for United Local Credit Union for many years. She was very active at her church on various committees and groups and was awarded Christian Woman of the year in 2009.
She is survived by her son Rick (Linda) and daughter Barb, grandchildren Wendi, Dessa (John), Buffie, Derek (Kassie), LorAnne (Gary) and Jay and numerous great grandchildren. Vivian's family would like to thank her many friends and the staff at Walnut Park as well as Lisa and John for making the later stages of her life easier. A gravesite memorial is being planned for July 24 at the Visalia Public Cemetery, date and time to be verified at Legacy.com. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 27 to May 30, 2020.