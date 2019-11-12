|
Waldina R. Macias
Tulare - Waldina Rodelo Macias of Tulare, CA went home to be with the Lord on Friday November 8th, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Waldina was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa Mexico and was one of ten Children born to Jose Alfredo & Waldina Rodelo. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers Joe & Jorge Rodelo, Mother-in-Law Maria Macias Martinez, Sister-in-Laws Maria Guerrero & Bertha Martinez. She is survived by her Husband of 62 years Benny Macias of Tulare and her Children, Paul Macias of Mt. Vernon Texas, Elvia & Greg Wood of Clovis, Benny & Vikki Macias of Tulare, John & Jackie Holt of Clovis, Carrie Macias of Keller Texas. She is survived by her Siblings, Nellie Rodriguez of Escondido, Carmen Montoya of Modesto, Elvita R. Pfau of Modesto, George Rodelo of Nogales Arizona, Rose Rodelo of Berkeley, Pearl Castillo of Lakeport, and Sheila Castillo of Modesto. She is survived by her Grandchildren, Rose & Armen Margaryan of Clovis, Jose & Karina Rodriquez of Clovis, Laly & Mike Vaidya of Clovis, Kory & Claudia Macias of Tulare, Aria Daffern of Grapevine Texas, Jonathan Holt & Karina Torres of Clovis, Hunter Macias of Fort Worth Texas, and Kortney Macias of Tulare. She is survived by her Great Grandchildren, Scogie & Cheyanne Chavez, Jimmie Chavez & Erin Brandon, David Margaryan, Sofia Margaryan, Bryssa Maldonado, Bella Rodriquez, Aubrey Santana, Sophia Santana, Ava Daffern, JP Daffern, Ellianna Rivas, Khloe Macias & Nhaya Vaidya. As well as Great-Great Grandchildren, Bellion & Mia Chavez. Also survived by Sister-in-Laws Terri Carrillo of Tulare, Gabbie Plascencia of Tulare and Gloria Frasquillo of Tulare. Throughout her working career she worked at California Pretzel and Sprague Electric. She was active in Softball, Bowling & other sports. She also belonged to the American G.I. Forum Women's Auxiliary.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday November 15th, 2019 @ 1pm at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 954 South "O" Street, Tulare CA 93274. Burial to follow @ Tulare North Cemetary. Any flower contributions in Waldina Rodelo Macias's honor are welcome to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare CA 93274. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019