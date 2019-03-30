|
Walter Eli Lewbel
Visalia - Walter Eli Lewbel passed away on February 22, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Walter was 83 years young. Walter was born on June 18, 1935 in New York and moved to California in the 60's. With the help of Synanon, he was able to defeat an addiction and went on to help many others do the same.
How do you put Walter on paper? He was a compassionate and very generous soul. He had a very deep appreciation for veterans and was a lover/defender of animals. He had a tremendous sweet tooth and was the keeper of "useless facts", as he used to say.
He worked at Evans Property Mgt for over 18 years and touched many lives while there. He will be truly missed by many.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Sarah Lewbel and his brother, Alvin Lewbel. He is survived by two nephews, Gary and Steven, a niece, Marni, cousins George (Nancy) and Hannah and many, many friends who he also considered his family.
A celebration of life will be held on June 22 between 2-5 pm at St Pauls Episcopal Church located at 1415 W Center, Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 30, 2019