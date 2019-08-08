Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kushnir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Vladimir Kushnir


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Vladimir Kushnir Obituary
Walter Vladimir Kushnir

Visalia - Dr. Walter (Walt) Kushnir, 77, passed away peacefully at home July 31, 2019 . Walt was born on May 8, 1942, in San Francisco, Ca to Eugene and Tatiana Kushnir.

Walter graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory High School in San Francisco, where he was later inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for baseball. He went on to continue his education, receiving his Doctorate of Psychology. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

The majority of his career was spent as a professor at College of the Sequoias. He also taught the University of San Francisco Baccalaureate program in Visalia. Walt was actively involved in Visalia Sequoia Bobby Sox, and George McCann Memorial Catholic School.

Walt is survived by his adored wife Noreen; daughters Tatiana, Larisa (Kevin) , and Katya (Dale); 9 grandchildren- Kaleb, Shay, Rogan, Laila, Garrett, Yeri, Cian, Declan, and Nadia; and many nieces and nephews. He was fondly known as Pop, Papa, Uncle Walter, and Dr. K. He shared his love of family, faith, Russian traditions, hunting, fishing, books, and the Dodgers with his family.

Visitation will be held at 4pm till 6pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be held at Salser and Dillard on August 12 at 6pm, and a mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on August 13 at 10am. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Visalia District Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. 1055 Ellis St. SF, 94109.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now