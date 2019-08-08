|
Walter Vladmir Kushnir
Visalia - Dr. Walter (Walt) Kushnir, 77, passed away peacefully at home July 31, 2019 . Walt was born on May 8, 1942, in San Francisco, Ca to Eugene and Tatiana Kushnir.
Walter graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory High School in San Francisco, where he was later inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame for baseball. He went on to continue his education, receiving his Doctorate of Psychology. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
The majority of his career was spent as a professor at College of the Sequoias. He also taught the University of San Francisco Baccalaureate program in Visalia. Walt was actively involved in Visalia Sequoia Bobby Sox, and George McCann Memorial Catholic School.
Walt is survived by his adored wife Noreen; daughters Tatiana, Larisa (Kevin) , and Katya (Dale); 9 grandchildren- Kaleb, Shay, Rogan, Laila, Garrett, Yeri, Cian, Declan, and Nadia; and many nieces and nephews. He was fondly known as Pop, Papa, Uncle Walter, and Dr. K. He shared his love of family, faith, Russian traditions, hunting, fishing, books, and the Dodgers with his family.
Visitation will be held at 4pm till 6pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be held at Salser and Dillard on August 12 at 6pm, and a mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on August 13 at 10am. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Visalia District Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. 1055 Ellis St. SF, 94109.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 8, 2019