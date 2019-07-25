|
|
Wanda Delois Contreras
Tulare - The Lord called his daughter home at the age of 80 on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family members.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Joseph Contreras, parents Foy and Irene Taylor, 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her daughter Sedena Ford and son Gregory Contreras, her 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, July 27 @ 10:30 am at Tulare First Assembly in Tulare, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 25, 2019