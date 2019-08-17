|
|
Wanda Lou (Thomas) McClellan
Visalia - Wanda Lou (Thomas) McClellan was reunited with her Lord on August 6, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was 83 years old.
Wanda was born February 12, 1936, in Marlow, Oklahoma, to Marvin and Della Thomas. She graduated from Lindsay High School in 1954. Wanda married the love of her life, Robert "Mike" McClellan, on November 6, 1955. Together they raised three children. They were married for 61 years when Mike passed away in 2017.
Wanda worked as a school bus driver for 22 years in Lindsay, retiring in 1995. She loved sharing the school day with the children she drove, and many have fond memories of Wanda taking them to school.
Wanda was known for her love of family, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and making sure everyone was stuffed full of her famous peanut brittle, fudge, and potato tacos.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence Thomas, sisters Genny Stuart and Nellie McCowan, and husband Mike. She is survived by her children Michael (Esther) McClellan, Debbie McClellan, and Cherie Aldrich; grandchildren Joshua McClellan, Audra (Terrence Olson) O'Connell, Stephanie (Justin) Victorino, Seth McClellan, Holly McClellan, and Nicole Aldrich; great-grandchildren Rory, Molly, and Norah O'Connell and Devon and Dustin Victorino; sisters Lee Waggle and Zelma (Harold) Lansford; brother-in-law Jim McClellan; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A service will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 17, 2019