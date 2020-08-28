Wanda Louise (Hestily) Chastain



Visalia - Wanda Louise (Hestily) Chastain passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 85 in Visalia, California with her Husband, Bill and Daughter, Lori by her side.



Born to Logan H. and Ruby L. Hestily on September 5, 1934 in Greenwood, Arkansas. Wanda moved to California when she was a child and lived in Visalia most of her life. She attended Visalia schools and went to beauty college and worked as a Cosmetologist for 11 years. In her younger years, she was the 'Life of the Party' and loved having fun. Wanda wore her heart on her sleeve and will be remembered for her fun, loving sense of humor and quick witted spirit.



Wanda married William 'Bill' Chastain on January 13, 1951, married 69 loving years. Wanda was a loving, devoted mother to Son, Lynn (deceased) and Daughter, Lori Baker of Bend, Oregon.



She was preceded in death by her Parents, Logan and Ruby Hestily; Brother, William 'Bud' Hestily; Sister, Letha Smith; Son, Lynn Chastain and two Grandsons, Jared and Christopher Baker.



Wanda is survived by her Husband, Bill; Daughter, Lori Baker (Jeff); Grandsons, Joshua (Vanessa)Chastain; Casey Chastain; Granddaughter, Lauren (Jenny) Baker; two Great-Grandchildren, Brooke and Brodie Chastain and her little dog 'Penny'.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug 31, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Visalia Cemetery.









