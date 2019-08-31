|
Wendell Lawrence Baldridge
Visalia - Wendell Lawrence Baldridge (also known as Wendell Lawrence McCoy), age 59, passed away in Santa Monica on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Long Beach, California on February 25, 1960 to Warner Wilson Baldridge and Janice Audrey Trapp Baldridge (Pineda).
Wendell grew up in Bakersfield, CA and graduated from Foothill High School. He worked several jobs in the Bakersfield area before moving to Modesto, CA. He became a pipe fitter, installing fire protection sprinklers in new construction.
Wendell is survived by his mother and step-father, Audrey and Frank Pineda of Visalia; brothers, Matthew Christian Baldridge of Douglas, GA, Bill McCoy (Lissa) of Bakersfield, Warner McCoy (Darlene) of Laquey, MO, Curtis McCoy (Janet) of Tulare, Joe Pineda (Kathy) of Canyon Country; sisters, Grace Rose (Baldridge) Carnes of Durham, NC and Rosalie Goulbourne and Stella Velasquez both of Visalia. He is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Wendell was preceded in death by his father, Warner Wilson Baldridge; his Step-father, Albert McCoy; his brother, David McCoy; his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service to be held at Hadley- Marcom Funeral Chapel, 1700 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00am. Wendell's ashes will be interred in Blue Springs Cemetery in Tahlequah, Oklahoma at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Visalia Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 109, Visalia, CA 93279 in Wendell's honor.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 31, 2019