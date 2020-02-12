|
|
Wendell Starling
Visalia - Wendell Starling, 90 passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at home with family by his side in Visalia.
He leaves behind his wife Thelma (Shaw) of 64 years, brother Bobby (Connie) Starling of Visalia, Sister Jeri (David) Arnold of Bakersfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wendell is preceded in death by his son Randall Starling, parents Wylie T. and Jewell Starling, twin sister Wennell Starling Crapo, brothers Johnny "Buster" Starling, Wylie T. Starling Jr., Norman Starling and two nephews.
Born in Proctor, Texas August 19, 1929 the family relocated to California in 1941 and in 1948 Wendell served in the US Army and returned to Visalia where he met and married Thelma Shaw. He worked in farming and on February 15, 1960 he started his custodian job with Visalia Unified School District where he worked for 40 years.
Wendell was a member of the West Visalia Church of Christ.
Viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 5 PM to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 2 PM. A private graveside will be held at a later date at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020