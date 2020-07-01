Wesley Marvin Buckles
Exeter - Wesley Marvin Buckles was born January 19, 1950 to Wesley Camille and Betty Opal Buckles. Wesley passed away April 3, 2020 at his home in Exeter. Wes was a very personable man and enjoyed having a cold one or two or … whether it be at the Stag, the Eagles Lodge or just chatting away in his garage talking and listening, "mostly talking," having fun. Wes was very proud of his heritage being close to 50% American Indian from the Sioux Tribe. Wes also was extremely proud to be a Veteran of the United States Army. Serving two tours of Duty in Vietnam, the second tour was because he wanted to prevent his younger brother Eddie from being sent to the war zone. At that time the military would not send two brothers at the same time to the battlefield of Vietnam. During his service was served as a para-trooper and a tunnel rat. (both) very, very dangerous duties. After his discharge from the military Wes worked as an EMT, a reserve police officer and ending his career as an employee of Sequoia National Park. When his sons were younger Wes coached them in sports plus got them into boy scouts. He took them hunting, fishing and camping. Wes loved Jared and Michael more than anything in the world and were the biggest source of pride in his life. Wes was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Better Buckles and his brother Eddie Buckles. Wes is survived by his sons Jared and Michael, his brother Tom and Allen (Sharon) plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends. Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Woodlake Cemetery, Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be Sent; smithfamilychapel.com