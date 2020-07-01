1/1
Wesley Marvin Buckles
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley Marvin Buckles

Exeter - Wesley Marvin Buckles was born January 19, 1950 to Wesley Camille and Betty Opal Buckles. Wesley passed away April 3, 2020 at his home in Exeter. Wes was a very personable man and enjoyed having a cold one or two or … whether it be at the Stag, the Eagles Lodge or just chatting away in his garage talking and listening, "mostly talking," having fun. Wes was very proud of his heritage being close to 50% American Indian from the Sioux Tribe. Wes also was extremely proud to be a Veteran of the United States Army. Serving two tours of Duty in Vietnam, the second tour was because he wanted to prevent his younger brother Eddie from being sent to the war zone. At that time the military would not send two brothers at the same time to the battlefield of Vietnam. During his service was served as a para-trooper and a tunnel rat. (both) very, very dangerous duties. After his discharge from the military Wes worked as an EMT, a reserve police officer and ending his career as an employee of Sequoia National Park. When his sons were younger Wes coached them in sports plus got them into boy scouts. He took them hunting, fishing and camping. Wes loved Jared and Michael more than anything in the world and were the biggest source of pride in his life. Wes was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Better Buckles and his brother Eddie Buckles. Wes is survived by his sons Jared and Michael, his brother Tom and Allen (Sharon) plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends. Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Woodlake Cemetery, Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be Sent; smithfamilychapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved