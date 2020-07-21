Wesley "Wes" William Wentker 63, of Visalia CA, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2020.

Wes was born on February 13, 1957, in San Jose, CA to Edward Wentker and Sofie (Head) Wentker. He grew up in Visalia, CA through his elementary years and moved to Moscow, ID where he attended and graduated high school. The love of baseball brought him back to Visalia to play college ball for COS. Wes' passion for work was in the Road Oil Business, which was his trade for 25+ years in the Visalia area. He married Denise (Shea) at the age of 22. They had two daughters Tiffany(39) and Lesley(35). He enjoyed coaching his daughters' softball teams all throughout their childhood.

He was known for his cut off sleeves and sparking a conversation with anyone whether he knew them or not. He could fill your ears with anything from sports to whatever popped into his brain. He would spend hours and hours on his phone calling everyone he knew just to talk, see what they were doing and just how they were. He was there to help anyone whenever a helping hand was needed. Later in life, he became the "Supervisor" which his son-in-law just loved.

He became a Papa that enjoyed picking on his grandkids and joking around with them. Brooklynn Gomes (13), Adissyn Wentker (12) and Brenden Gomes (8) joked back with their Papa by calling him "Old Man". Wes thought it was the greatest thing every time they saw him they yelled at him "Hey Old Man"! He was able to enjoy all the grandkids' extracurricular activities.

Wes was preceded in death by his father Edward Joseph Wentker, his mother Sofia Ann (Head) Wentker, his sister Debra (Wentker) Price, and grandson Bryce Joseph Gomes. He is survived by his sister Tina (Wentker) Bigham, his daughter Tiffany (Wentker) Gomes, his son-in-law James Gomes, his granddaughter Brooklynn Gomes, his grandson Brenden Gomes, his daughter Lesley Wentker, and his granddaughter Adissyn Wentker. Also near and dear to his heart the Henderson family Laurence "Kid", Louise, Lori, Josh and Cecili.

