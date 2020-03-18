|
Wilderene ("Billie") Walta Berry
Visalia - Wilderene ("Billie") Walta Berry passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, March 09, in Visalia, California. She was almost 95 years of age. Billie was born April 06, 1925 in Fort Jones, California to William Walter Sharp (Billie was named after her father) and Alice B. Sharp. She grew up on her parent's ranch in the Fort Jones/Scotts Valley area of Northern California along with her two older sisters (now deceased), Joy (Safarjan) and Polly (Sorensen) Sharp. Sacrifice and hard work marked their growing up during the Great Depression years, tempered with times of horseback riding and activities in the outdoors.
Billie attended schools in the Scotts Valley area graduating from Etna High School. Her participation in girls' basketball imparted a life-long enjoyment of the sport. After high school, Billie moved to the Orosi, California to live with her maternal uncle and aunt while attending College of the Sequoias in Visalia. She met Kenneth Berry, who was attending University of California Davis, until a family emergency caused him to return to his family's ranch in the Cutler area. Billie and Ken were married December 01, 1945 and shared 64 years together until Kenneth's death in June 2010.
Due to a post war shortage of teachers, Billie began her public elementary school teaching career in Petersburg, Virginia while Kenneth fulfilled his military service in the US Army. They returned to the Cutler area ranch where they started their family. About fourteen years later, Billie went on to complete her teaching degree at Fresno State College (U of Fresno) in 1965. She taught in the Orosi-Cutler and Visalia School districts for more than 20 years.
Billie was a capable individual. She had a life-long love of animals. She enjoyed the outdoors, was a good seamstress, could knit, cook and bake and was resourceful in undertaking many of the demands of ranch and home life. Among her other involvements were participation in a bridge club of friends for over 40 years, the Orosi Sequoia Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star and involvement in various elementary school endeavors for school and community.
Billie is survived by her sons: James (Jim) and wife, Randi, of Portland, Oregon; Fred and wife, Caroline, of Visalia; Robert (Bob) and wife, Colleen, of Cutler; and her daughter, Janet Hamar and husband, Bob, of Visalia; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23 at Smith Mountain Cemetery at 11 am. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dopkins Funeral Chapel, Dinuba. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to .
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020