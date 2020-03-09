|
Willard (Bill) Taylor
Willard (Bill) Taylor passed away on Friday, March 6th 2020 at Twin Oaks Rehab and Nursing facility. He was born on April 17th, 1936 to Willard and Evelyn Taylor in San Diego. He was a 1954 Lindsay High school graduate and went on to attend College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Thomas Taylor, sister Colleen Hillberg, and his former wives, Marilee Ford and Adele Pappas, as well many lifelong friends, fishing and golfing buddies.
Bill is survived by his wife Zetta Taylor, his children Willard (Billy) Taylor, Russell Taylor, Marinell Robbins, John Taylor and Lyndsey Taylor, step children Tina Lujano and Tony Bisbocci, many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020