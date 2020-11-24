William "Dub" Alvie Franklin, Jr.



What is everyone's favorite time of day? When the Mailman arrives! Former Downtown Visalia and proud walking Mailman, Dub Franklin, passed from this world to the next on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after achieving his dream of living to the age of 90.



On the day that he peacefully made his way to heaven, our Papa was at his beloved Quail Park with his Daughter, Cathy, Caregivers and Friends. He even managed to sneak a chocolate candy earlier in the day, when no one noticed, to satisfy his fierce sweet tooth.



Everywhere our Papa went there was a trail of candy. Candy in his sweater pocket, candy on the table by his chair, candy in the car. All neatly organized and either butterscotch, root beer barrel or strawberry filled or mint. Then there was the chocolate and the cookies! We had every grandchild's dream with a Papa who had a cookie jar that always held a new treat!



Anyone who had a moment knew that our Papa never passed up the opportunity to have a conversation, especially if he was telling a story or a joke.



Dub Franklin was born to William Alvie Franklin, Sr. and Janie Catherine (Saling) Franklin on August 2, 1930 in Abilene, Texas. Always very proud to be from Texas, Papa would only make chili without beans (because the other way is wrong and un-Texan) and loved every Dallas Cowboys game, even the ones he complained about.



In 1933, during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, Dub's father "Alvie," road the railroads hobo-style to California where he worked his way to the tiny, rural town of Lindsay. He then sent for his wife, their daughter Darlene and Dub, who would come by bus, only having enough money for one ticket. Darlene and Dub would take turns standing in the aisle and sitting on their mother's lap for the duration of the trip. When the family was reunited, they would live in places like an old chicken coup and an abandoned mini mart called a "Coke Shack", eating wild mustard greens and skillet corn bread cooked over a camp fire. Janie would get a job picking cotton with the kids and Alvie worked as a ranch hand.



Dub loved growing up in Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay High School in 1947, with his best friend, Wayne Kreisel. They would each join a different branch of the military during the Korean War with Dub enlisting in the Air Force and serving a tour as a B-29 aircraft mechanic in Okinawa, Japan.



Upon returning to Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, Dub was on a blind date with another woman when he met a waitress and car hop named Helen Louise Empie. "Meeting Helen for the first time was an experience you only have once and then you never forget it," was how Dub fondly recalled the meeting. "When I looked at her, I realized that I was already in love with her and always had been."



Dub and Helen wed on April 7th, 1952 and by 1963 they were a family of 5, living in Ivanhoe, CA with daughters Cathy, Patty and Dani.



The family would eventually move to Visalia where he and Helen would raise their daughters to become savvy businesswomen and mothers themselves. When the grandchildren started to arrive, the entire family would gather and cook homemade Chinese food for Easter before the egg hunts began, play in the sprinklers or on the slip 'n slide during the Summer and gather for Papa Santa to make an entrance at Christmas.



In his free time, Dub loved to garden, read, spend time in his shop making, creating and fixing, in the kitchen, playing pool, fishing and camping with friends and family. Dub never missed a chance to play cards and could often be found with a group of ladies, including life-long friend of the family Gene Graves and her daughters.



Dub loved working for the United States Post Office at the Downtown Visalia, Acequia Branch. During the quiet morning hours of the 1960's, when the Mailmen gathered and would be silently working, side by side, putting their mail in order for their daily routes, someone would call out, "Who are you today, Dub?" Dub would then honor his fellow worker's request by becoming a different country western singer each time, belting out his favorites from Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams, Sr. to Charley Pride and everyone in between. This love of music and singing came to Dub at a very early age and he even won a singing contest in Fresno, as a young man. Never one to shy away from work, while Dub worked as a civil servant, he was also a nighttime and weekend manager, for many years, at Frank's Liquor



Upon retiring from the Post Office in 1988, with over 2,000 hours of sick time on the books, a 22-year safe driving record, articles published in the National Letter Carrier Union Magazine, and many letters of commendation from his superiors, Dub started to write the book that his wife had always encouraged. She suggested that he use his love of sharing his experiences as a Mailman through storytelling. During this time Dub was also caring for Helen and managing a store on Mooney Blvd., called the Luggage Rack.



In 2009, Dub saw this dream come to life in a self-authored and published book entitled, "Dining with Dub" where he combined family history, experiences and secret family recipes for the world to enjoy. This book is still in print and can be found online.



Quail Park had no idea what was coming the day that Dub moved in with his sister, Darlene. It was not long before his competitive streak started to show and he became the Wii Bowling champ, a fantastic Wii baseball player and became the man to beat at nearly every other game. His winnings always went to fuel his candy habit or save up for the end of the year employee tip! Dub enjoyed eating meals in the dining room with his friends, talking about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching David Muir on the evening news and criticizing the bureaucrats at the United States Post Office.



Our was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Darlene, his wife Helen, his daughter Dani and his son-in-law, Rod Taylor.



He is survived and remembered by his daughters Cathy Franklin and Patricia Curtis, his forever son-in-law Kent Dahlberg, his grandchildren David Taylor, Amanda Franklin, Dawn Gardner (Sean), Brett Taylor (Delores) and their children Luciana, Christian, Matthew and Blake, Michael Taylor (Krista) and their children Alexander and Myles, Breanne Dahlberg, Jeff Taylor (Alex) and their sons Tony and Jaden, Ryan Dahlberg (Brieana) and their daughters Verah and Emryn.



Each time that we cook a dish from our family memories or sit around passing the time with our stories, we will remember our Papa and the love that he shared these ways.



Our family will hold a celebration of life ceremony when it is safe to gather with our loved ones and friends to talk about our Papa and remember him with laughter and smiles.









