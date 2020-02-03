|
William B. Cearley
Visalia - A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend William Baxter Cearley, 67, of Visalia California, passed away unexpectedly at Kaweah Delta Hospital Visalia California January 30, 2020 with his wife by his side. He had bravely confronted and fought health issues that eventually led to his final stroke. He was born July 19th, 1952 in Jacksonville, Florida, spent his childhood years in Monterey California where he met his oldest best friend (Jim) and (not surprisingly) made many lifelong friends. Bill loved taking many happy trips with his family back to North Carolina during his growing up years to see extended family. (Bill always said his heart was truly in North Carolina). Bill resided in Visalia, California for most of his adult life. He was Sea Scout during his teen years, learning Seamanship, Service and Leadership (except for the time he accidentally sank the boat, a favorite story). He graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1970 and entered the United States Marine Corp in 1971, obtaining the rank of Sergeant E-5 and received an Honorable Discharge 1975.
In the United States Marie Corp Bill had various stations and duties and (not surprisingly) made many lifelong friends, working for a while as a Military Police Officer as well as an Air Traffic Controller. Bill was awarded the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Bill had many stories about his time in the Marines, but one of his favorites was describing one of his main duties as Air Traffic Controller during his time stationed in San Juan Puerto Rico: Chasing the cows off the Runway so the planes could land.
Bill worked for Model Vending in Visalia after his discharge from the Marine Corp, where (not surprisingly) he made many lifelong friends. He went on to work as a Mental Health Worker at an inpatient acute psychiatric unit Kingsview Tulare View, where (not surprisingly) he made many lifelong friends. Bill then went on to further his education graduating College of the Sequoias RN Program as one of the top of his class, obtaining his License in Registered Nursing in 1993. Bill began his nursing career at Exeter Memorial Hospital working primarily on the Sub Acute Unit where (not surprisingly) he made many lifelong friends. Bill was awarded "Employee of the Year" in 1996 by Exeter Memorial Hospital. Bill then went on in 1996 to finish the rest of his career working as a Registered Nurse at CDCR Corcoran Prison where, (not surprisingly) he went on to make many lifelong friends, working primarily in the prisons acute psychiatric unit, retiring only a little over 4 years ago. Bill loved the mountains- he loved wildlife, the stars; to hike, camp and fish. Bill had many wonderful times in the mountains with wonderful friends and family. Bill especially loved the times he got to spend in Heart Meadow hiking, shooting arrows, napping in the hammock, playing horseshoes and playing the guitar around the campfire with a very special group of close friends (that really are more like family). Generations of Cearley's had the privilege of growing up spending time at the cabin in Heart Meadow learning the really important things in life. Bill also enjoyed golf and until his health declined was always up for a game. Bill loved his garden and feeding the hummingbirds and spent many happy times in his garden digging in the dirt and watching his hummingbirds during his retirement years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Jana K. Cearley; son Brian B. Cearley of Sacramento, CA; son Jonathan A. Cearley Sr. (Liz) of Visalia, CA; son Richard J. Cearley of Visalia, CA, step-daughter (Daughter) Jade K. Davis (Michael); grandsons Jonathan A. Cearley Jr., Ryan Cearley, Leo Cearley, Quinn Malone and granddaughters Sydney Langdon, Sarah Collins and Kayla Collins; sisters Linda Killingsworth and husband Jack of Visalia, CA, Anita Chrisman and husband Robert of Simi Valley, CA; Mother-in-law Linda Weesner; and Brother in-law Brett Hawley as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends from California to North Carolina that love him very much.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Esper Cearley and his mother Elizabeth Mae Cearley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5pm Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA. There will be a dinner to follow the Memorial Service with Cash Bar at the PPAV Hall, 820 E Main St, Visalia, CA 93292. Services will be available to watch live via internet at www.salseranddillard.com.
Interment will be 12pm Monday, February 10th at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, California.
"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." Marcel Proust
Memorials may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020