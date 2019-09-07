|
William Boyd Anglemyer
Visalia - Bill was born December 13, 1938 in the town of Zelienople, Pennsylvania. He was the eighth of ten children born to Joseph & Ruth (Mullen) Anglemyer. At the time of his death only three of his siblings are still alive. Willard Anglemyer in Northern California, Naomi (Noni) Hatton of Phoenix, AZ and Dollie Depoe of Washington. It was a rough early life for Bill. He had to break the ice on the lake so that they could get water every day during the winter and he talked often of picking Sassafras right from the plant and eating it. It is probable that he only finished the 5th grade of school.
He first came out west at the age of 15 following his brother, Jim to Lake Havasu, Arizona to help with the horses at a ranch Jim was working at. He later became the grounds foreman for Lake Havasu. After that, for many years he worked mostly in construction. 1977-1984 he was a worker on the Helms Pumped Storage Project, a power station that uses the Helms Creek canyon on the Kings River. He also worked for many years for Granite Construction doing highway maintenance. Later he learned the art of welding when he was building trailers. He was a retired member of the Labor Union #294.
Using that art of welding as a hobby he built bookcases, lampstands and bar stools by welding snow chains together, many of those pieces are still precious keepsakes of the family today.
In September 10, 1986 he married Peggy Smith in Carson City, Nevada. Peggy was selling antiques on the corner in Auberry, California and he came down to see the shop. In the process of courting he would purchase a lot of pieces from Peggy's shop, keeping her in business, so she says. They now have been married 33 years.
He loved animals. He often told a story of feeding a group of skunks as if they were pets when he lived out in the woods and they would never spray him. Bill told so many wild stories of his youth we were never sure if they were true. He also loved cats. The cats seem to know that too because stray cats would often come to visit the home he and Peggy shared in Visalia, California.
Bill died September 3, 2019 around 5pm in Kaweah Delta Hospital. After more than 6 years of declining health due to COPD, his heart finally gave out. There will be no service. He will be cremated and placed in the Eagles Niche at Visalia Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 7, 2019