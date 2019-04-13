|
|
William D. Keller
Visalia - William D Keller lost his fight with cancer and passed away on March 25, 2019 at his home in Visalia California with his wife and family by his side.
He was born to Fred and Molly Keller in Herington Kansas on May 19, 1933.
He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in 1983 after serving 30 years.
He and his wife Ingeborg made Visalia their home after retiring to be closer to their family.
He is survived by his wife Ingeborg, his sister Carol Stilwell and her husband Larry and their two sons Mark and Monty.
The two sons of his deceased brother Don Keller (USN), David and Glen.
His daughter Claudia McGillivray and her Husband Bruce (USAF), their children Kristina McGillivray (ARMY) and Scott McGillivray and his wife Amanda.
His son Michael W Keller and his wife Judy, and their children Sean Keller (USN), Samantha Keller and John Janson.
He was blessed to have 8 great grand children!
He will be laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon.
We would like to thank Optimal Hospice for all their help and support.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Optimal Hospice Visalia California.
2435 W. Whitendale Ave Visalia CA 93277
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 13, 2019