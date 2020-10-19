William L. Main
William L. Main passed away October 13, 2020 at the age of 88 after a seven-week battle with esophageal cancer. Bill was the youngest of four children born to Lloyd and Minerva Main in Visalia, CA on April 9, 1932. After graduating from Visalia Union High School in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force. He often spoke fondly of his days in the service. Every year on the anniversaries of his enlistment and discharge dates from the air force he reminded our mom of what day it was. He was very proud of the fact that he served our country. After he was discharged from the air force, he served in the Air National Guard where he earned his pilot's license with both his instrument and multi engine ratings along with his instructor's license. When he left the national guard, he started Sequoia Aviation where he gave many an aspiring pilot flying lessons. It was during this time that he was able to secure a contract with the National Forest Service working with forest rangers and firefighters dropping flame retardant from an aircraft onto forest fires. His next adventure began when he collaborated with the sheriff's department and came up with the idea that transporting prisoners by way of aircraft would be more cost effective than transporting by vehicle. That was when Security Transport was started. He soon had contracts with all but two counties in the state of California transporting their inmates in his small fleet of seven aircraft. After many years of owning the air transportation business he decided to sell the business, retire and enjoy life. Our parents spent time traveling in their RV and took a few trips to Europe but he soon realized that he wasn't ready for retirement. He and mom decided to try something different and bought The Hot Dog Barn. It was fun for a while but aviation was in our dad's blood. He needed to get back into that line of work. In 1988 he along with his son Gary, started Main Turbo Systems. He thrived in that business working every day until March of 2020 when the pandemic hit. It was very hard for him to give up going to the office every day but he was safer at home. Our dad was very prosperous in life but he never took credit for his success. He always gave all the credit to God!! Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, two sisters, sons Christopher Massey and Michael Massey and his grandson Matthew Main. He is survived by his wife Bena, son Gary Main and his wife Vickie, son Lon Main, daughter Lisa Roadcap and her husband Stephen, daughter Marisa Bonno and her husband Tony, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the courtyard of First Presbyterian Church, 215 N Locust, Visalia, CA 93291 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
.