William Lloyd Benson



Oxnard, CA - William Lloyd Benson was Bill to friends and family and Papa to his beloved grandchildren. Bill was born in Tulare, CA on March 4, 1947 to Reynold and Virginia Benson. The youngest of four, he spent his childhood growing up on the family farm. Bill graduated from Tulare Union High School then attended College of the Sequoias and Fresno State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, including service in Uijeongbu, South Korea.



Bill returned to the family farm where he eventually established Benson Farms in 1974 with his father and uncle, Lloyd Benson. He met Anna Victoria Adame, a dental assistant, at a routine dental appointment and fell in love. They married in Carmel, CA in 1973, had three children, and were married for 40 years. Bill treasured being a father. No matter how long his day, he always made time for his children and tucked them in every night. He instilled in them unconditional love and devotion for family.



Bill served on the Palo Verde Union School board for over 25 years and was a member of Tulare County Farm Bureau and other farm-related organizations and cooperatives.



Bill and Anna enjoyed sailing and traveling together. They visited their children and extended family often and treasured being grandparents. They were known as Papa and Nana to their own grandchildren and to close friends.



Bill's beloved wife, Anna, passed away in 2013. He and his daughter, Devon, established Benson Family Farms, beginning a new venture in almond trees in 2015. Bill was blessed with marriage in 2016 to Robbie Jean Cardoza, one of Anna's closest friends whose late husband, Joseph Cardoza, was one of Bill's oldest friends. Friar John Vaughn, OFM (Bill's uncle) officiated the ceremony at Old Mission Santa Barbara. Bill and Robbie moved to Oxnard, CA, where they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their loved ones.



On October 5, 2020, Bill passed away in his home surrounded by family after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. A man of integrity, he was kind, compassionate, loving, and had a great sense of humor. He loved to regale tales of mischief and adventure he had with his siblings to those close to him. He will be remembered for his storytelling, warmth, and laughter.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Virginia Benson, his brother, Reynold "Buzz" Benson, and his wife, Anna Benson. He is survived by his wife, Robbie, and children Jennifer "Jenna" Makanju (Winston) of Somers, NY, Devon Burnias (Michael) of Tulare, CA, Matthew Benson (Vanessa) of Santa Rosa Valley, CA, Jaen Cardoza (Jennifer) of Buhl, ID, and Bren Cardoza of Port Hueneme, CA. He is also survived by his siblings Jeanette Benson of Oakland, CA and John Benson (Dena) of Tulare, CA. Papa is survived by his grandchildren Theodore, Hudson, Maximilian, Juliana, Alexandra, Brice, Katie, and Logan. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Bill requested that his family scatter his ashes in Morro Bay in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The William Isacoff MD Research Foundation for Gasto-Intestinal Cancer or the Pancreatic Cancer Center Network.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store