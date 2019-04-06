|
William "Bill" Povalitis
Visalia - William "Bill" Povalitis was born unto this world the 2nd of three children to Stanley and Josephine Povalitis in Murrysville, PA, on June 16th, 1955.
He was an amazing person, and all who knew him will agree. He was one that believed in hard work, dedication, and taking care of others.
He was constantly helping others and his generosity was great.
Bill joined the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic in 1976. While stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, he met Leslie who was always Jamye to him. There was an instant connection. They flew together from Lackland to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoule, Illinois for Air Force Technical training and 10 weeks later, they were married on March 5, 1977. Together, they were stationed at Castle Air Force Base until honorably discharged.
In 1978 Barry was born, and 5 years later Jonathan arrived. The two boys tested Bill's patience but they were his pride and joy. He was very proud that they each grew up to be successful in their own right.
After the Air Force, the family moved to Visalia where Bill started the very successful business "The Carpet Man" some 30 plus years ago. He was a residential home builder, contractor, and developer in coordination with his carpet store responsibilities.
Bill Povalitis was a work machine. He never seemed to stop and he seemed invincible. He was an honorable man with a kind heart that always maintained integrity and honesty throughout his life.
Bill Povalitis touched many people's lives. He was always very giving of his time and would share his vast knowledge to anyone who would listen. He was ever present and was many things to many people. To his wife, he was the love of her life. To his sons, he was dad. The guy who was always right there whatever they needed. He taught them that blood was thicker than mud and your family was always there to guide and support no matter the obstacles. Bill was always there for his family or friends.
Bill Povalitis will be desperately missed by his two sons, Barry and Jonathan, and more so by his faithful wife of 42 years. He was a unique man who absence can never be filled by those who loved him.
Services for Bill Povalitis will be at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13th.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2019