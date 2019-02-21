William "Bill" Pruitt, Jr.



Visalia - It is with great sadness the family of William Perry Pruitt, Jr., "Bill," announces he went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born on May 24, 1925 in Hazel Green, Missouri to William Perry, Sr. and Stella. Bill moved to California in 1938 and has called the Valley home since.



A proud WWII Navy veteran, Bill spent most of his time in the war in the Pacific theatre as an Aviation Machinist Mate. At the end of the war and his service, Bill returned to the states, and, on a trip home to visit family in Missouri, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Elinore Stephens. Married the day after Christmas 1949, theirs is a story of hard work, commitment to each other, their family and their faith.



Bill started his career in the gas station business, buying his first station at age 16. He also was a successful orange grove owner in the valley. But more treasured than his career, was Bill's 30+ years volunteering with the Bill Glass Prison Ministry. Believing firmly that Christ's work on the cross is for everyone, Bill faithfully went into the darkest places of society and told those incarcerated how to have the hope of the gospel.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella, and sister, Virginia Roam and her husband Mac. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy; children Larry Pruitt and his wife Karla; Dianne Hagar and her husband Gary; niece, Nancy Van Dellen (Lubbert) and their sons. Bill's joy for the last 38-years has been his grandchildren, Bethany and Eric Pruitt, Abbey Hagar, Stefanie Muchow (Scott), Leslie Small (Adam). And his newest legacy, his great-granddaughters, month-old Halle Elizabeth Small and, arriving this summer, Lily Catherine Muchow.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA. A service celebrating his life and Lord will take place on Saturday, February 23rd, at 11:00 am at Gateway Church of Visalia, 1100 S. Sowell Street, Visalia, CA 93277.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Gateway Church of Visalia.



