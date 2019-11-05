|
|
William (Bill) R. Stark
Tulare - William (Bill) R. Stark, age 87 passed away peacefully with his family on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born May 10, 1932 by Richard Monroe and Mary E. Stark. He married Mary Kennedy in 1953 while he was attending Cal Poly college. Bill graduated Cal poly in 1954. And continued his education an extended year for a teaching degree. He taught a agriculture class at Layton high School from 1955 to 56. In 1956 he got a job at the agriculture stabilization and conservation committee (ASC) office. In 1958 he began working for Security Pacific Bank as a dairy appraiser. He retired there after working 31 years. A few years before retiring the bank, he had started buying property. And the remaining of his retiring years he had properties that he maintained himself. He was a wonderful father and will be greatly missed by his children: Randal (Rebecca) Sheryl, Dene and Tracy (Scott). He has 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His memorial services will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses 1142 W. Tulare Ave, Tulare, Ca. 93274 November 23rd at 11:30 am. After there will be a gathering at the Senior Center 201 N. F st Tulare, Ca. 93274 from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019