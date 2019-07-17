Services
William (Bill) Robinson


1938 - 2019
Tulare - Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather William (Bill) Robinson passed away on July 13, 2019 at the age of 80.

Born in Dos Cabezos, Arizona on September 13th, 1938 he was raised and attended schools in Oregon. After graduating from high school in 1958 he joined the U.S. Army and served until 1962. He then went on to a successful career in Credit and Collection Management and retired from that in 2010 when he and his wife Bobbie moved to Tulare to be closer to family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Kari Robinson-Lawrence, Mother Alma Harrsch, Step

Father Jack Harrsch, and Brothers Robert and Ron Robinson.

He is survived by his wife Bobbie of 52 years, daughter Julee Robinson (Mark Thompson) of Kona, Hawaii, daughter Renee Robinson-VanSickel (Ken) of Tulare, son Brent Robinson (Jessica) of Tulare, brother Derrill Robinson of Dallas, Oregon and brother Jim Robinson of Hermiston, Oregon.

He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Jacob VanSickel, Aubrey VanSickel, Hope Lawrence, Shaylee Thompson, Lucas Lawrence, Justin Robinson, Ava Robinson and William Robinson. And one great grandson Blake Bailey.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We want to thank The Ruth Wood OPEN ARMS HOUSE for their incredible care in his final days. They are so caring and have an absolute amazing staff. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from July 17 to July 18, 2019
