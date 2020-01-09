|
|
William(Bill) Ray Allen
Bill Allen age 89 , passed away peacefully January 3rd, 2020.
Bill was the first born to John and Nedra Allen in Stroud, Oklahoma on Oct. 8, 1930. Born and named Billy Ray, thinking that was to Oakie he changed it to William when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948.
Bill was raised by two very hard working parents in the early 30's living on a farm in Oklahoma. Due to his father's severe asthma his mother took on all daily chores, cooking, cleaning, worked the fields, raised a large garden, fed the cows, horses, chickens, hogs and dogs. She also canned vegetables, fruits and meats. It was she that built the fire in the backyard for heating water to wash the clothes. Bill could remember his mom saying, man's work is from sunup to sundown, women's work is never done. In 1933 a sister, Nova was added to the family, before they headed to California in 1935 to improve their father's health.
Bill started his education in Visalia and graduated from Visalia Union School. After graduating high school at the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Navy. Serving four years, 1948-1952. Upon returning home on leave in 1951, he met up with his high school sweetheart, Margaret Souza. They were married on July 21st, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia. She was the love of his life. From there they were off to college. Margaret to Immaculate Heart, and Bill off to UCLA where he earned his BS and MS and teaching credentials.
They taught school in Modesto and Walnut Creek for many years. Taking advantage of summers off and began traveling through the US. Their fondest memories were attending Shakespeare plays in Ashland, Oregon. Bill taught 35 years, before retiring in 1985. It was at that time they moved to Visalia, to be with aging parents. Bill went daily to his parents' home at the same time every day, spending 45 minutes, then home to dinner.
At this point after retiring he wrote and published seven books. This was his proudest works up to his death. These books were then given to family and friends. Bill was also a very active member of many committees and groups in Tulare Co. He was a great historian and always had great stories to tell and knowledge of everything to help guide us in life.
Bill said while shaving each morning while standing next to Margaret while looking at their wrinkled faces looking back at him, they had witnessed 68 wonderful years of marriage..... Apparently he said," they had found the glue that binds marriage together." Bill said they have chased illusions, experienced fantasies, grown intellectually, and emotionlly, learned to respect each idiosyncrasies. Bonded together by the truest of love for each other, until death do they part as they did.
Bill is survived by his loving nieces, Kathy Moore, and Carolyn Wilson, sister-in-law Evelyn Jordan and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife Margaret Allen, parents John and Nedra Allen, sister Nova Edgar and brother-in- law Joe Edgar. His parents in-law Frank and Mary Souza.
Viewing - Millers Memorial Chapel Thursday January 16, 5:30-7 pm
Mass of Christian Burial -Friday January 17 at 10:00 am, St Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church St. Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020