Wilma M. Gallamore
Wilma M. Gallamore passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 99. Born May 15, 1920 in Butler County, Missouri to Lula Rena and William Clark, she was the oldest of nine children. She worked for Kaweah Delta Hospital for 20 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd D. Gallamore, her daughters Sharon Myers and Shelia Kerns, and her parents and five siblings. Wilma is survived by her daughters Peggy Turner, Linda Tapp, Rena Gallamore-Bowman, and Rhonda Story and one son Jerry Gallamore. She has 24 grandchildren, as well as many more great and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Visalia Cemetery at 11am by Miller Memorial Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019