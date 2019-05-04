Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
608 North Church Street
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 733-3929
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Visalia, CA
Nipomo - Wm. Philip Hunt Sr., 65, passed away on Sunday, April 28th in Nipomo, CA. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Paulette, his three sons, William, Jr., Adam (Kirsten) and Daniel (Yuki) and three grandchildren, William, Madeline, and Charles. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as "Mustache Grandpa."

Philip was born and raised in Tulare, CA. He moved to Visalia when he and Paulette got married and he lived there until retirement, at which time he moved to Nipomo, CA. Philip worked at American, Inc. for 46 years. He was often referred to as "MacGyver" by family and friends for his ability to fix anything.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Betty Hunt and his sister, Deborah Hunt. He is survived by his siblings Janie Hunt, Allison "Buster" Hunt, Jr. (Susan), Abbie Mello (Ron), Claudia Speizer (Terry), Jeff Hunt, Greg Hunt, Denise Hunt, David Hunt (Lisa), Sidney Earp (Richard), and Robert Hunt (Josie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia on May 17 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PBS, where he got many of his random factoids.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 4, 2019
