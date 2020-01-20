|
|
Yolanda Borges
Tulare - A friend of Yollie once said, "She was a friend like no other." The same holds true of her courage. She fought a fine fight. Her suit of armor replaced by her Spiritual body! She will forever be remembered by friends and family for her Kind and loving spirit. Yolanda, Yolie as she was called, was born and raised in Tulare, CA. Worked as a Teacher's Aide at Maple Elem., Nurse's Aide at several schools in Tulare and as an In-Home Care Provider for Kaweah Delta in Visalia. Touching many lives indeed! She is preceded in death by her husband John Borges. Survived by her sons Andrew Ramirez, Noris Borges and daughter Adrian Borges. Six sisters and two brothers. Graveside service will be held at the North Tulare Cemetery Friday January 24th at 10:00am. Celebration of Life to follow at First Church of God, 833 N. Blackstone St. Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020