Ysidro C. Garcia Sr.
Woodlake - On Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 Ysidro C. Garcia Sr. loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and godfather (Nino) passed away at the age of 90.
Ysidro Sr. was born on November 6, 1928 in Artesia, New Mexico to Asencion and Elionor Garcia. On December 11, 1948 he married the love of his life, Anita Lopez. They raised their children Ysidro Jr. and Rosemary.
Long time resident of Woodlake, CA; Ysidro Sr. will be remembered as a respected man that was full of stories and jokes. He was a hard working man working in the fields of Central California for over 40 years. Ysidro Sr. also had a love of working on cars, this is a gift he shared with his son and grandsons. In his lifetime he owned several classic cars, the most memorable was his 1959 Chevy Impala. He loved to travel, visiting family in both Northern and Southern California.
Ysidro Sr. is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Anita and his only son Ysidro Jr. He is survived by his only daughter Rosemary, his four grandchildren Adrian, Chris, Selina, and Viviana. He was a great grandfather to eight beautiful children and one great great granddaughter. He will also be missed by his siblings, in laws, nieces/nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for our Ysidro Garcia Sr. will be as follows:
* Family request that attendees of services wear earth tones: greys, tans, light greens, etc. Ysidro preferred mild colors.
Thursday February 7th, 2019: The viewing 4pm-5:30pm Millers Memorial Chapel, 134 N Cypress St. Woodlake, Ca 93286. The Rosario (rosary prayer) 6pm-7pm At St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 199 N. Pepper St. Woodlake, Ca 93286.
Friday February 8th, 2019: 9am Mass at St Frances Cabrini (same as above), 10am Burial Woodlake Public Cemetery, 165 N Cypress St. Woodlake Ca 93286. 11:30am-2pm Memorial Reception at Woodlake Memorial Building, 355 N Acacia St. Woodlake Ca 93286.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 6, 2019