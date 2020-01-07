|
|
Yum Yup Gong
February 21, 1932
December 28, 2019
Yum Yup Gong, a long-time resident of Woodlake, CA, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ngan Hing, two sons Eugene and wife Minerva, Raymond and wife Jenny. His four grandchildren: Aaron, Megan and husband Dominic, Leslie, and Steven.
Yum Yup was a meat delivery driver in San Bernardino, CA before he opened his first business in Sanger, CA. In 1961, he moved to Woodlake, CA and opened General Food Store. After his retirement, his two sons continued operating the business.
Visitation will be held at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia, CA on January 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020