|
|
Yvonne June Bianco Andrade
Visalia - Yvonne June Bianco Andrade, 87, passed away on February 2nd in Fresno, California. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Wallace of Fresno, Robin Corrales and Jeanne Honley of Visalia, and one son, Timothy Bianco, of Fresno. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Bradley. She leaves fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was born on July 17, 1931 in Exeter, California and spent her entire life in the Exeter-Visalia area. She worked first as a bookkeeper, then a waitress for most of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed. Services are being handled by Salser-Dillard Funeral Home, with visitation on Thursday, February 7, from four to six p.m. Graveside services at Visalia cemetery will be held at Visalia cemetery on Friday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 7, 2019