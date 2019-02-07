Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne June Bianco Andrade


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne June Bianco Andrade Obituary
Yvonne June Bianco Andrade

Visalia - Yvonne June Bianco Andrade, 87, passed away on February 2nd in Fresno, California. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Wallace of Fresno, Robin Corrales and Jeanne Honley of Visalia, and one son, Timothy Bianco, of Fresno. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Bradley. She leaves fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was born on July 17, 1931 in Exeter, California and spent her entire life in the Exeter-Visalia area. She worked first as a bookkeeper, then a waitress for most of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed. Services are being handled by Salser-Dillard Funeral Home, with visitation on Thursday, February 7, from four to six p.m. Graveside services at Visalia cemetery will be held at Visalia cemetery on Friday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now