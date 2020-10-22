Anita M. Schaldenbrand, age 88 of New Baltimore passed away October 19, 2020. Anita enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, spending time up north and she especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an Anchor Bay School bus driver and loved every student she drove. Anita was predeceased by the love of her life, Gene. They could be seen holding hands everywhere they went. Anita and Gene were married for 67 wonderful years. Anita is survived by her children, Wayne (Renee English), Cindy Walker, Ann (Dennis) Plegue, Joseph (Kathryn) and John (Marlene), her grandchildren, Jason, Michael (Missy), Jessica, Jamie (Jordan), Jodi, Jeremy, Johnny, Jacob and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Clara Rose and Leila Rose. The family would love for you to share your favorite memories and pictures on Anita & Gene’s Facebook page: Genita Schaldenbrand (their page is public) or via email at SchaldenbrandMemories@gmail.com. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Anita & Gene in the future. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics
Michigan or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com Special Olympics
MI Online Donation: https://www.classy.org/campaign/anita-schaldenbrand-memorial/c308072
Check: PO Box 234, Anchorville, MI 48004 CURE ALZHEIMER’S FUND Online Donation: https://curealz.org/giving/donate/
Check: 34 Washington Street, Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481