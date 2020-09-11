1/1
Anthony A. McPherson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony A. McPherson, Jr., age 39 passed away in California on March 8, 2020. Anthony was born on October 28, 1980. He was a 1999 graduate of Anchor Bay High School and a 2004 graduate of Ferris State University. Anthony was a Fire Suppression Specialist for fifteen years. Beloved son of Natalie McPherson (Keith) Ziegler and the late Anthony McPherson, Sr. Loving grandson of Elena McPherson. Dear brother of Laurie (Bradford) Barnhart and dear uncle of Lilyan and Olivia Barnhart. Memorial visitation at 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Voice from Sep. 11 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by voicenews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved