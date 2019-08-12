|
|
Anthony F. DiMaggio, age 83 of Chesterfield passed away August 10, 2019. Anthony was the owner of DiMaggio’s Market in New Baltimore. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church. Beloved husband of Carol. Dear father of Eileen (Mark) Zelenak, Theresa (John) Healy, Edward (Robin) and the late Anthony. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Kimberly, Kristen, Erin, Katherine, Nicholas and Michael. Dear brother of Helen Storey, Peter and Betty Ann Kaspari. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth and his siblings Rose, Vincent and Thomas. Memorials may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Aug. 21, 2019