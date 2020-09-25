Antonie (Toni) Stastny passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at the age of 82 after a brief illness, but a life fulfilled with gratitude. She was born in Berlin, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1966. She and her beloved late Husband George fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening Anchorville Travel in 1983. After retiring they had the opportunity to travel with friends in the United States and Europe. Seeing the business continue to enrich the community made them both very happy. Toni was a devote Christian, a member of Redeemer Lutheran church in St. Clair Shores and later St. Luke in Clinton Township. She was active in the Young at Hearts group and continued to remember her German Heritage in many ways. Toni was a women of strong faith, and her kindness and love of life will be missed by many whom she called family and her many beloved friends. Pastor Bert Thompson will be officiating at the memorial service at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to St. Luke Church or the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com