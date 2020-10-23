Arsene “Tip” Gostiaux passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 22, 2020. Tip was born on May 5,1938 in Detroit to the late Arsene and Madeline Gostiaux. Tip joined the United States Army in 1955 where he served with the Corp of Engineers in the Korean War. Upon discharge in 1959, Tip received his GED and became a skilled tool and die maker. He achieved his ultimate dream of entrepreneurship with M&G Engineering. Tip met the love of his life, Frances Thrift, and they were wed on May 11, 1957. Together they raised three beautiful children and their family flourished. Tip had a passion for bowling and enjoyed mentoring everyone in the sport that came across his path. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was an avid NASCAR enthusiast. Tip is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances, sons Anthony and Gregory (Cheryl) and daughter Sharon (William) Werling. Grandchildren Sheri Mitchell, Vanessa Fraley, Rachel Grover, Lisa Gostiaux, Colette Helmbrecht, Cody Werling, and Kyle Werling. As well as six great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has been handled through Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
