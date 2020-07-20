Bernard Koerber “Bernie”, age 69 of Armada passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 20, 2020. Bernie loved the outdoors and his weekends up north with his family. He loved Christ and taking care of others. Bernie was a father to many and friend to all who knew him. Loving husband of Gayle. Dear father of Corey (Kristin) and Elyse and step-father of Tony, Mike and Lana Gilbert. Loving grandfather of Ross and Cameron Koerber and Jordyn Wurth. Dear brother of Charles (Lynn) and MaryAnn (David) Shingleton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com