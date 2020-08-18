Betty Ruth Kay a lifelong resident of New Baltimore passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at 93. Mrs. Kay was born July 22, 1926 in New Baltimore, Michigan. The daughter of the late Clarence W. and Catherine A. Rehfuss. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7573, New Baltimore Senior Club, St. Mary’s Parish and various clubs and organizations. An excellent cook, baker and homemaker. Mrs. Kay is survived by her children James W. (Pranee) of Hawaii, Michael J. (Janice) of Fair Haven, Susan of East China, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William and sisters Catherine and Shirley. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in New Baltimore. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com