Carla Jean McClure, 82, of Columbus Twp., passed away on September 30, 2019. Carla was born on June 26, 1937 in Cheboygan, MI to Ralph and Stacia Bowen. Carla graduated from Cheboygan High School and Central Michigan University. Carla left Cheboygan soon after her marriage to James McClure on December 26, 1957, as he had joined the US Army. She was a lifelong public school teacher, spending most of her career being a speech pathologist and teaching elementary school in Memphis, MI. Carla had been a resident of Columbus Twp. since 1970 and was very active nearly the entire time at Columbus Bible Church, seeing it grow from humble beginnings to the vibrant community it is now. Carla had a great love of music and was a very talented pianist. She was the church organist for many years as well as a Bible study teacher. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, often crafting items donated to those in need. Carla loved cats and dogs and had many through the years, and she had a special place in her heart for older rescue animals. Carla was a voracious reader, which informed her vocabulary and knowledge on many topics. Carla enjoyed traveling, both short trips and long, including some cruises with family and many RV trips with Jim. Carla is survived by her son, Joel (Mary) McClure; daughter, Kerry (Rob) Emanuel; granddaughter, Megan McClure; sister, Rebecca (Lee) Lund; and brother, Roger (Joan) Bowen. Carla was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jim; and brother, Garry Bowen. There will be a celebration of life for Carla on October 19th at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Bible Church. Pastor Jim Smith will officiate. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home – 57737 Gratiot, New Haven. View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Voice on Oct. 16, 2019