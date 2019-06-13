|
MASON, Carol, I., of Columbus, MI passed on June 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late James (2017). Loving mother of Dale (Mary Lou), Dean (Rachel), Michele (Ken) Kelly, and son-in-law William Rupnow. Carol was the proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Carol enjoyed decorating and she loved to sing and sew, but cooking was her passion. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation and funeral services have already taken place and were entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at
Published in The Voice on June 19, 2019