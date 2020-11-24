Charles F. Busuttil age 79 of Algonac, MI. November 20, 2020. Dear husband of Diane (nee Meldrum), beloved father of Deborah, Kimberly (Gayle), CJ (Leslie), and Robert, grandsons Joe (Amy), John, Brett (Meghan), Blake, and Brandon, great granddaughters Remi and Brynn. Also survived by a sister Jeanine (Pat) Craig, brothers-in-law Bill (Sue) Meldrum and Bob (Wendy) Meldrum, and a sister-in-law Peggy (Mark) Mazzola. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Legacy Scholarship Fund c/o Diane Busuttil. A private family funeral mass has been held. Arrangements by the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac. www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com