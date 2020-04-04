|
81, of Richmond Township, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at The Village of East Harbor Assisted Living. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 1, 1938, daughter of the late Arthur and Jodie (Brown) Woodward. Charlotte was an active member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Richmond Community Theatre, and the Richmond Community Choir where she enjoyed performing and singing. She was a legal secretary and a medical transcriptionist for many years. Charlotte was a wonderful devoted mother who enjoyed every minute spent with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband Ronald Bacsikin are her two sons, Scott (Norma) Bacsikin of California and Steven (Claire) Bacsikin of Marine City; grandchildren, Joel Enriquez, Andrew Gutierrez, and Jordan Gutierrez. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Woodward. Private family services were held. Pastor Mark Haller and Pastor Gerhardt Doroh co-officiated. Entombment took place at Richmond Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, – Greater Michigan Chapter, or the Richmond Community Theatre. For information and Guest Book, please visit
Published in The Voice on Apr. 15, 2020