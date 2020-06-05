Charlotte L. Taylor (née Viger), of Algonac died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Mt. Clemens, MI at the age of 77. Charlotte, the youngest of five children, was born in Detroit, MI to Leon J. Viger, Sr. and Gladys L. Jackson in April of 1943. Charlotte was never to meet her Father as he was deployed on Active duty during WWII. Charlotte was only 16 months old when her father was killed on July 2, 1944 while on the US Liberty Ship the SS Jean Nicolet in the Indian Ocean. His absence from her life left an indelible mark that has now hopefully been removed with a joyous reunion in Heaven. Charlotte is survived by her three children: Kenneth Taylor of Grosse Pointe, MI, Kristin (Dan) Belger of Port Orchard, WA, and Clayton Taylor of Mt. Clemens, MI; grandson, Jackson Taylor of Grosse Pointe, MI and siblings, Sarah (Sally) Appelman and Leon Viger, both of Algonac, MI. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mary (Dolly) Lewis of Pleasant Ridge, MI and Lois Abbey-Meyers of Mt. Pulaski, IL. Charlotte was a long-time member of the Algonac Church of Christ. Her greatest joys were being a Mother and Grandmother and to all that knew her, she not only enjoyed, but excelled at baking... Mom’s Rhubarb-Custard Pie is wondrous. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.



