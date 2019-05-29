|
Coralie Mae Sliva (nee Beauvais), age 84, of Chesterfield passed away May 25, 2019 Beloved wife for 64 years and best friend of Raymond. Loving mother of Karen (Robert) Skowronek, Philip (Denise), Christopher (Patricia), Matthew (June), Randall, Michael (Diana), Ruth (Christopher) Minni, and the late Susan. Dear grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear eldest sister of Jane (Frank) Thaller, Joyce Beauvais and Charlene (Ronald) Smith. Coralie grew up on a farm in Anchorville and never lost her love of that land. She graduated from Holy Cross high school in Marine City in 1951 and went on to earn her teaching certificate from Michigan State Normal College in Ypsilanti in 1953. Her teaching career of 30 years included almost 20 years at Selfridge Air Force Base Elementary. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and was a founding member of the red hat group The Anchor Bay Belles. She was very involved in the Catholic Church as a reader, a greeter, an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, the funeral committee, and in the religious education program. After retirement she gave her time as a volunteer at the Chesterfield library and delivered meals to shut ins. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Voice on June 5, 2019