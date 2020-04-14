|
Dan Priestap passed away Monday April 6, 2020 unexpectedly at home. A memorial and gathering will be announced in the coming weeks by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home. Dan went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 79. He was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on May 3, 1940 to Donald and Elizabeth (Weeks) Priestap. He grew up in Swartz Creek and went to both Swartz Creek and Lapeer high schools. He was a navy veteran. On October 15, 1960 he married Sharon Sadler in Portsmouth, Virginia; they shared 59 wonderful years and together raised 3 children. He was a long time resident of Grayling, Michigan beloved by all who knew him. Dan was an active member and elder of Grayling Assembly of God church. He valued service and direct people contact in his various jobs and small businesses and continued to work into his later years. Many will remember him as "Singing Dan the Coffee Man," from his years spent working his coffee service business. Dan was happiest when he was around other people. He took genuine interest in everyone he met and was known as a great listener. He enjoyed sports, was a Detroit Lions fan, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed making maple syrup in recent weeks. He invested his time both with family and friends and was a mentor to many along the way. Dan is survived by his loving wife Sharon "Maggie" Priestap and by his children who include; Sherry (Pat) Woodman, Lori (Dave) Darga, Robert (Heidi) Priestap, and Thelma Galloway, who was like a daughter to him. Dan was blessed with 6 grandchildren and they include; Josiah, Charlie, Billy, Haley, Robby, and Jesse. Also surviving Dan is his brothers and sister; Don (Linda) Priestap, David Priestap, Nancy (Kirk) Sponseller, and his sisters in law Bonnie (Jim) Williams, and Deborah Sadler. Dan also treasured his nieces and nephews; Kelli (John) McCann, Daniel (Kari) Pulver, Andrew (Lisa) Priestap, Kristen (Chet) Cox, and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home of Grayling is serving the Priestap Family. Friends wishing to share memories or offer condolences may also do so online at:
Published in The Voice on Apr. 22, 2020