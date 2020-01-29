|
Darlene P. McGuire, age 71 of Algonac passed away January 25, 2020. Darlene loved spending the winter months at her condominium in Naples, Florida. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, doll making, cooking, reading, traveling and flower gardening especially Dahlias. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Shaun, Kimberley, Cheryl and Michael (Lisa). Loving grandmother of Courtney, Shannon, Matthew, Paige and Luke. Dear sister of Donna Moncrief, the late Joyce Padrick and the late Charles Hatfield. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 49655 Jefferson, Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Voice on Feb. 5, 2020