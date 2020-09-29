Donald J. Miller, Sr., age 87 of Richmond passed away on September 19, 2020. Donald proudly served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper. Beloved husband of Betty Jo for 68 years. Loving father of Sherry Murphy, Candy (the late Victor) Neale, Donald (Karen) and Randy (Barbie). Dear grandfather of fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Dear brother of Johnny Johns, Emmaline Stewart and the late Bobby Johns. Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com