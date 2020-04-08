|
Donald “Don” Marshall Baumann, 69, passed away on March 31, 2020, in his Cadillac, Mi. home. After a long battle with COPD, Don was welcomed to heaven by his father, Frederick “Fritz” and mother Arlene “Shirley” Baumann, and his brother Brent. Don was born on Feb. 26, 1951 in St. Clair, MI. He married Virginia Helle on Aug. 26, 1972. He was the loving father of Heather (Kayla), and Garrett (Megan) and the proud grandfather of Isaac Marshall Baumann. Caring brother to Gail (Richard) Barnes and a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Don grew up in Algonac, Mi. and graduated from Algonac High School in 1969. He worked as a shipwright at the local Cris-Craft Company. He became a skilled journeyman pipefitter working for various companies over many years. His passion was always woodworking, and this hobby brought about the start of his own business, Marshall Products in 2004. He designed and built his own unique style of log products. He made anything from wooden trinket boxes to complete kitchens. Dons work has been sold to very happy customers from coast to coast. He enjoyed bike riding, camping, bargain hunting at flea markets, watching the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. He loved spending time with family and friends, having challenging debates on hot topics and thoughtful conversations about everyday life. He will be dearly missed by everyone and a celebration of his life will be arranged at a date later to be determined.
