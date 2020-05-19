Doris L. Fuerstenau, formerly of Richmond, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Bluffton, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Fuerstenau lived in Richmond for 98 years, prior to moving to Ohio last October, to be near her son, due to medical issues. She married Charles Fuerstenau, the love of her life, in 1940. The celebrated sixty-nine years of marriage prior to his death in 2009. Surviving are a son, the Rev. Dr. C. Mark (Donnajean) Fuerstenau of Mount Cory, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Fuerstenau; five grandchildren, Amy Fuerstenau, Sonoma, California; and Lauren (Eric) Fuerstenau Warddrip, of Sonoma, California; Harold (Sarah) Charles, of Washington, Pennsylvania; and the Rev. Charles J. (Stephenie) Fuerstenau, of Harrod, Ohio; and Robert M. Fuerstenau, of Willow, Alaska. Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be scheduled as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions allow. Memorial donations may be made to the Seven Ponds Nature Center in Dryden, Michigan, the Richmond Historical Society, and Richmond First United Methodist Church.



